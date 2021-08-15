Laurens County 4-H will be hosting a fun, educational day covering ATV safety on August 21 at Laurens County Farm Bureau.
This event includes proper equipment, procedures, practices, and protection of natural resources during operation. An ATV is not required as it is not a driving course.
4-H and non 4-H members ages 11-18 years old are eligible to register. Registration is FREE and due by August 16. Lunch will be provided for all participants.
To register, go to https://forms.gle/bR3fVucGnnAG2bi76.
