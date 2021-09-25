The Laurens County Development Corporation board heard about 3 potential industries targeting the county, and an objection to moving the county development group, although no reconsideration action was taken.
At its Tuesday lunch meeting, the board was told by Jon Coleman, President and CEO, that there are three projects for which the county is a finalist. If these are announced by the first of the year, 2020 could be a record-breaking year for investments, passing the hey-days of ZF Transmission building and expansion announcements.
In 2021, there have been so far $307 million in investments, to create 861 new jobs. The Covid-stricken year, 2020, saw $57 million in investments.
One prospect has a contract on the spec building in The Connexial Center; and in another project, a private developer is planning to build a 300,000 sq ft spec building in the Woodfields industrial park.
As the meeting concluded, Coleman said everything is in place for the LCDC to move to new offices in The Midtown Building in downtown Laurens by Jan. 1.
“Clinton is not happy” with the move, said LCDC board member and Laurens County Council member David Tribble.
The current LCDC office is with the Chamber in the Professional Park behind the Laurens County Hospital. It is there for a very good reason, Tribble said.
It represents equal distancing and importance for the Cities of Laurens and Clinton, he said, in very important economic development matters.
Tribble was unable to attend the board meeting at which the motion to rent new offices (on a 5-year lease) got unanimous board approval. City of Clinton officials said they were blind-sided by the move, and now have appointed Utilities Director Joey Meadors as the city’s representative to the LCDC board, to ensure in-person representation.
At the Professional Park, “you look out onto professional offices - in the new location you look at The Redneck Shoppe (closed and renamed),” Tribble said.
Tribble conceded that Clinton is “a junior partner” in the LCDC’s operations, but he said a lot of good will is needed to make these operations run and “good will is not to be wasted.” However, there was no move to reconsider the LCDC board’s office-moving vote.
Coleman has said LCDC board members coming to the office from out of town - “the back way” off I-385 - never see the good points of Laurens County. With the move, Coleman said, they and industrial prospects will see a thriving downtown area from the LCDC’s front office windows.
LCDC plans to develop a “landing pad” in its former portion of the Chamber building - freeing up space also allows for the Chamber to add two additional staff members, for beautification and membership recruitment. The “landing pad” is for entrepreneurs and industry representatives who need a Laurens County address, but don’t want to seek space on the rental market.
The next LCDC event will be an Investor & Industry Stew & Brew (by invitation) on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4 - 7 pm, at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club, outdoors at the Morgan Cottage.
