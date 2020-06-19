Laurens County Adult Education is expanding an Online GED class for anyone interested in completing their GED.
This class has limited spaces. First come – first admitted. A class waiting list will be available. There are certain requirements to enroll: Class will begin July 1.
1. You must be 17 or older. A picture copy of your driver’s license or Hwy. Dept. ID is required. A scan copy of the ID will be accepted.
2. You cannot be currently enrolled in a high school. A withdrawal form will be requested at a later date for students under the age of 19.
3. You must have a valid and working email.
4. You must have access to a computer with speakers and reliable internet. If your internet is subject to disconnect, please don’t enroll at this time.
5. Registration and testing is available online. To be able to do testing online your computer needs a camera installed.
6. You have to agree to do no less than 5 hours per week in our Online Program.
7. You also agree to complete a current registration form and take a current placement test. Failure to complete these requirements will result in dismissal from the class.
You will take your first practice test 12 class hours after completion of the registration packet and TABE test. Pass the practice test and you will test for the GED in that subject.
If you are able to meet the requirements below, send a picture copy of your driver's license to jmakla@laurens55.org
