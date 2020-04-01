Laurens County Adult Education is developing an Online GED class for anyone interested in completing their GED.
During this time of uncertainty, having something certain will help. You put forth the work and effort and Laurens County Adult Education will provide the opportunity. This class has limited spaces (20). First come – first admitted. A class waiting list will be available.
There are certain requirements to enroll:
1. You must be 17 or older. A picture copy of your driver’s license or Hwy. Dept. ID is required. A scan copy of the ID will be accepted.
2. You cannot be currently enrolled in a high school. A withdrawal form will be requested at a later date for students under the age of 19.
3. You must have a valid and working email.
4. You must have access to a computer with speakers and reliable internet. If your internet is subject to disconnect, please don’t enroll at this time.
5. You have to agree to do no less than 5 hours per week in online program.
6. You also agree, once classes and office re-open, to come in and complete a current registration form and take a current placement test. Failure to complete these requirements will result in dismissal from the class.
Students will take their first practice test 12 class hours after completion of the registration packet and TABE test. Students that pass the practice test will test for the GED in that subject.
If you are interested, please contact Dr. Makla at jmakla@laurens55.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.