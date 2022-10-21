The Laurens County Animal Control shelter is full and in an effort to help find dogs a new home, they are hosting a free adoption event at the Laurens Tractor Supply on Saturday from 10am-10pm.
All adoptions include microchips, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and first month of heartworm/tick/flea preventative.
Visit the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter Mondays-Fridays 12PM to 5PM (closed Wednesdays). Weekend visits by appointment. You can also see dogs by going to https://www.petango.com/Laurens and click “See All Dogs."
