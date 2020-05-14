After a request from Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds, Laurens County Council voted unanimously at their meeting on Tuesday night to make Laurens County Animal Control a part of the LCSO.
The agency is moving from Public Works and currently has six employees. Four of the employees will be assigned to the LCSO and two will work at the animal shelter.
"Since I have taken office, we have increased arrests involving animal cruelty by 240 percent,” said Reynolds. “We have formed a very good working relationship with the Litter and Animal Control personnel. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office works very effectively with Animal Control to pursue violators and aid these precious animals. The decision was made to have Animal Control operate under the Sheriff’s Office for safety and efficiency. Animal Control has done a good job under the supervision of Dale Satterfield and Geoff Brown. We will continue together as one. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate animal neglect or cruelty. Period."
