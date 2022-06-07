HEART of LCAC, a local non-profit that raises funds for Laurens County Animal Control, is partnering with Clinton Animal Hospital to neuter/spay 28 dogs from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office animal shelter on Friday, June 10.
This initiative will help Laurens County Animal Control with immediate adoptions and prepare for their upcoming Pick Me SC adoption initiative.
The cost is $50 per dog and organizers are asking for the help of individuals and businesses to assist with funding for the procedures. Donations can be called in to Clinton Animal Hospital (864-833-2487) or dropped off in person. Make donations payable to Heart of LCAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.