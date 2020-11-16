Laurens County has announced closures for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Laurens County Council will meet on November 10 and their meeting on Nov. 24 has been canceled.
County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. All county offices will re-open on Monday, Nov. 30.
The landfill will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. It will re-open on Monday, Nov. 30.
Rural box sites will be open on Saturday, Nov. 28. Rural box sites will be closed Nov. 25-27.
