The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) recently received the Carolina Chamber Accreditation from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE).
Amanda Munyan, LCCC President & CEO, presented the designation to the Chamber Board of Directors during the December Board meeting by thanking the Board for their years of guidance and support.
"To assure our local Chamber aspires to meet a level of excellence in a manner consistent with chambers of commerce throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, I am excited about receiving this designation," said Munyan. "We have all worked hard to develop a strong Chamber for Laurens County, that I am very proud to be a part of. I hope this recognition adds a level of confidence in the businesses and citizens we serve.”
One of the most prestigious programs of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) is the Carolinas Accredited Chamber Program. The Carolinas Accredited Chamber Program sets standards of excellence for chambers in North Carolina and South Carolina. It recognizes chambers that have met those standards while offering guidelines to improve their effectiveness.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and Wilson Chamber of Commerce were the two chambers of commerce honored as the recipients of this prestigious designation for 2021, bringing the total number of Carolinas Accredited Chambers to 32.
CACCE follows the U.S. Chamber model, and the designation needs to be reapplied for every five years. Being a certified chamber of commerce places the recipient in a higher plateau of achievement. It shows the recipient has gone through a detailed analysis of what and where it is an organization.
