At this week's Laurens County Chamber of Commerce meeting, Thornwell Charter School was officially accepted into the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber has a goal of 20 new members throughout the fiscal year. They have had 17 since July 1, 2020.
Dr. Amber Laney is now an official member of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board.
The Laurens County Trails Association had 30 Presbyterian College students help begin to clear the area near the Chamber of Commerce as part of their MLK Day. They are working on certain areas that will help move the trail along. The number of volunteers wanting to help with the trail is showing the chamber how excited people are for the new section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Dr. Laney says overall they have been seeing declining numbers for COVID. She also encouraged that now is the time to push on the precautions like wearing a mask and staying six feet apart so the declining numbers stay declining.
5.9% of the US population has been vaccinated. 5.3% of the South Carolina population has also been vaccinated. 6.2% of the Laurens County population has been vaccinated, equaling 4,239 residents.
Prisma has vaccinated around 200,000 people system-wide.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday are days that see shipments arriving but the exact number within those shipments can vary. The last two weeks have been as they expected.
