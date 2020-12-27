The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce put a bow on 2020 as they prepare for a prosperous 2021.
At their board of director's meeting in December, the chamber received information on their annual audit review that was recently completed and came back as a clean, positive audit.
President/CEO Amanda Munyan gave an update on the website remodel. She hopes it will be ready in early 2021. They are adding a Visit Laurens and Move to Laurens section to the site.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Community Guide for 2021 – 2022 will have a new look. They have received a good response from the community so they will be printing 1,000 more copies than last year. The ad sales for the 2021 copy has also been particularly good. The guide is expected to be released in early 2021.
On Saturday, January 9, 2021, there will be a community cleanup in the Wattsville Area. Registration will begin at 8:30 am and the event kickoff is scheduled for 9 am. Vests, trash bags, and gloves will be provided while supplies last. There will be a free hot dog lunch at 11:30 am. The kickoff and lunch will be at Eastside Baptist Church.
Mondays at noon, there will be a weekly update from LCCC on the Large Time Radio Network, WPCC 96.5 FM, and 1410 AM.
The LCCC also said goodbye to board member Justin Benfield. He will be replaced by Dr. Amber Laney. Benfield hopes to stay “as plugged in as possible.”
Chairman Ernie Segars also thanked Dr. Davis Pitts and Joe Wood. Pitts and Wood have served Laurens County for many years. Both are in the process of leaving their positions on county council.
