Laurens County Chick-fil-A was recently awarded the Symbol of Success award for 2021.
The Symbol of Success Award is the highest honor a Chick-fil-A franchise can achieve. It is an award for being one of the top Chick-fil-A's in the chain for sales growth year over year.
The Symbol of Success (SOS) program began in 1975 when Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy wanted to reward the company’s highest performers.
"We are so thankful for all of our loyal guests that made this achievement possible," said Sara Allen, executive director of Laurens County Chick-fil-A.
