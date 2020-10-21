The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) recently announced grant awards and scholarships totaling over $80,000 given to support and benefit the lives of citizens in Laurens County.
Furthering its mission to enrich Laurens County by creating charitable funds, promoting education, and providing community resources that have lasting impact, the LCCF has contributed its resources to fund a broad range of local areas, especially aimed at helping those most at risk. These areas are a part of the Foundation's targeted focus which include education, the arts, cultural programs, historic preservation, health, and social services.
Scholarships were awarded to Laurens County students for continuing their higher education from the Cummins Wham Scholarship, the Thom Copeland Scholarship, the Lion's Club Scholarship, the Clinton Kiwanis Club Scholarship, and the Kevin's Dream Scholarship.
“Our scholarship funds have been created by generous, community-minded individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of investing in our community’s youth. We thank them for the opportunity to assist them in giving a gift of education to so many Laurens County young adults," said Robin Day, Executive Director of the LCCF.
In addition to the scholarships given this year, the Laurens County Community Foundation makes annual Community Enrichment Grants through an application process. This process involves local citizens serving on the LCCF Board of Directors who carefully vet proposals that meet the Foundation’s eligibility and selection criteria in the review and evaluation of request for funds.
The LCCF’s strategic grant making focus is to invest in innovative, collaborative approaches and solutions to community needs by supporting projects that have the potential for the greatest impact on the quality of life and positive outcomes for individuals and families living in Laurens County.
“The value of the Laurens County Community Foundation ’s Community Enrichment Grants Program has already been demonstrated. Laurens County is blessed to have many organizations that imagine ways of making life better in our community, and the LCCF is blessed to be able, through its programs, to help some of those imagined ways become reality,” said Dr. Ed Gouge, LCCF Board Member and Grant Committee Chair.
Five local organizations have been selected as recipients of this year’s competitive LCCF 2020 Community Enrichment Grants Program from the many application proposals received: Ford Elementary School’s Emotional Coping Skills Program, Laurens County Cancer Association’s Gas Card Assistance Program, Laurens County Museum’s new Copier/Printer, Laurens Rotary Club’s Food Backpack Program, Thornwell Charter School’s Music and Social Studies Program.
Other local organizations who received grants from the Laurens County Community Foundation's funds were the American Red Cross Clinton, Clinton Boy Scouts of America, Clinton YMCA, Clinton Girl Scouts of America, Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic, Hospice of Laurens County, Open Door Christian Center, Presbyterian College, Thornwell Charter School, United Ministries and United Way of Laurens County.
