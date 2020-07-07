The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) has announced the commencement of the Fifth Annual Laurens County Community Enhancement Grant Program.
Competitive grants in amounts up to $1500 will be awarded in September to Laurens County citizens or organizations who need to finance meritorious projects designed to benefit county citizens and that will enhance the character and culture of the community.
Beginning June 23, Laurens County residents and organizations are welcome to submit proposals to the Laurens County Community Foundation for a 2020 LCCF Community Enrichment Grant. Applications and additional information about the competitive proposals may be obtained:
• from the LCCF website www.laurenscountycf.org
• via email: robin@laurenscountycf.org
• from the office (MS Bailey Municipal Center - LCCF Office, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton; Office Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; telephone: 864-681-5223)
The deadline for the receipt of the 2020 grant proposals is 3 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020.
“The Laurens County Community Foundation is committed to furthering its mission of enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Laurens County by supporting organizations that are making a positive impact in our community, through grants, scholarships, and by encouraging the practice of philanthropy,” said the LCCF in a release.
