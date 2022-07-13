The Laurens County Community Theater (LCCT) recently announced that it will revive its production of Willie Wonka Jr., which was interrupted in February of 2020 at the onset of the COVID pandemic.
In partnership with Laurens County School District 56, the production will be held at the Clinton High School Auditorium with performances scheduled for the evenings of September 9, 10, 15, and 16, and also a matinee performance on the afternoon of September 17.
Auditions for the production, which includes roles for adults and children, will be held on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-8 pm at the CHS auditorium. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin Monday, August 1.
LCCT veteran Ami Vaughn, who was directing the show when it closed, will again assume directing responsibilities.
Further information may be found on the LCCT Facebook page “Laurens County Community Theater” https://www.facebook.com/Laurens-County-Community-Theater-77307835117/ or by calling (864) 833-5228.
Information on tickets will be forthcoming.
