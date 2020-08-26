On the day when SC DHEC reported the highest number of new cases in several weeks in Laurens County, the county’s governing body heard that additional steps are being taken to keep employees, and the public, safe from the continuing Coronavirus-COVID-19 Crisis.
The state’s health agency reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, a highly contagious, serious respiratory illness, in Laurens County. Numbers had been declining in the county, now the location of 54 coronavirus-related deaths. Continued testing is one medically accepted combative measure, and Laurens will be a test-site on Sept. 2.
Testing will continue at least through the first week of October and maybe through October, said Joey Avery, the county’s emergency management director.
“The virus is still out there,” Avery cautioned.
There have been no confirmed cases among Laurens County EMS personnel, the council was told. Sneeze-guards are going in place at the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services-Administrative Center, at employees’ workstations and at a desk when Sheriff’s deputies can sit as they provide courthouse security. These guards are from Greenwood Flat Glass.
Council Member Joe Wood said Ware Shoals Plastics also is shipping these guards to clients “around the U.S.” Avery said county employees have done “a wonderful job” keeping the illness from taking hold in the Laurens County workforce.
Wood and council member Brown Patterson expressed opinions about people recovering from the virus and containment of the virus in a county of 67,000 people.
“We’ve done a great job in Laurens County driving those (infection) numbers down,” Avery said.
He stressed face-coverings, disinfectants, washing hands, avoiding touch of eyes and mouth, avoiding sick people, and not going out if you are sick as COVID-19 prevention measures. SC DHEC reported 5,260 tests done on Aug. 25, with a 17.4% tests-positive rate.
As schools are reopening, county officials are looking for different test-hosting sites with enough traffic flow and parking – also trying to identify a “walk-up” site – as Avery said they don’t want testing-traffic to interfere with the smooth flow of school-traffic.
At these testing sites, information also is being provided about Voter Registration and Census Reporting. There’s just 1 month to go in the 2020 Census taking unless Congress grants an extension.
Also, the council was informed, Laurens County has submitted reimbursement requests for $176,513 in COVID-19 related expenses from FEMA and SC CARES funds – state and federal money set aside by Congress to help local communities continue to fight the illness. South Carolina has been combatting COVID-19 since early March; nationally, the death toll is approaching 180,000.
