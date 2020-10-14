Laurens County will look into proposals to construct a maintenance shed at the former landfill site, based on a recommendation of County Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood. He suggested the building could be constructed for about $100,000.
A suggestion by Wood when the county was bidding a Transfer Station at the public works/landfill site meant a $300,000 savings. He said the maintenance shed money could come out of the savings.
Wood said public works personnel have to change the oil and maintain hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trucks and equipment out in the rain, wind and snow. He said it was past time for Laurens County to do better by these employees.
Wood, and County Chairman Dr. David Pitts, indicated they recently had ridden in county trash trucks and the experience opened their eyes.
“To see these employees do maintenance service on these trucks - they need a building to work on trucks. There is a little bitty building you can’t hardly get a pick-up in,” Wood said. “Then, they have to drive to Twin Chimneys (landfill, Greenville County). Lets help them out a little bit.
“If the trash stops in this county, the county stops.”
County Administrator Jon Caime said the money would have to come from county reserves, since the solid waste enterprise fund will run in the red. Caime and Public Works Director Dale Satterfield indicated that in the next budget cycle, more resources will be needed for solid waste and public works. Satterfield said he is working on a plan to have all county green-box sites rebuilt in a standard construction, with protection from wind and rain for the attendants, and to have weather-protective gear supplied for all site-attendants.
Council Member Diane Anderson voted “no.” She said new county buildings need to be thought out and planned for in advance - she said there are many building needs, and one department should not be “singled out.”
The motion to offer a Request for Proposals for a design-build maintenance building passed on a 6-1 vote; it was added to the council’s Oct. 13 agenda on Woods’ recommendation.
In other business, the Laurens County Council heard that the Laurens County Museum’s Witherspoon Building will have a soft opening on Nov. 15. The building’s elevator received a full inspection and passing grade on Tuesday.
Council passed on final reading an adapted RV Parks ordinance - an issue that has been explored in depth by the County Planning Commission. It allows grandfathering for existing RV Parks for some regulations, but not those involving the safety of people in those parks (mostly around Lake Greenwood).
Anderson voted “no” and Wood abstained from voting.
On a recommendation of Purchasing and the EMS Office, council approved NC-based Security Collection Agency as the business that will assist the county in collecting EMS-service debts. The low-bid firm was from Wisconsin but could not prove familiarity with South Carolina’s debt-collection system. Council Member Jeff Carroll vouched for the reliability of the company that was chosen.
Council approved $56,201.38 in a change order for the Transfer Station at the former landfill site. It is for a drain required by a SC DHEC inspection. Steel is going up now for this new building, expected to be ready by late November (pending weather).
Council approved spending $2,561.90 as a match for a $53,800 Assistance to Firefighters grant for equipment in the Hickory Tavern Fire Department.
Council received as information three complaints about land being used as a dirt-bike track in the Greenpond area. Residents said the property is changing hands and now is the time to make the new owner comply with existing regulations - they said all-hours, all-days including Sunday noise from the track is “annoying” and will stifle residential development in the community. Mud left on a main road is a safety hazard, they said, and land-clearing and maintenance state regulations are not followed.
County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks will compile state and local regulations that the residents can use in complaints to law enforcement and other agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.