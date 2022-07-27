Laurens County Council has signed off on the expenditure of Accommodations Tax money, which has been backlogged because festivals and events were curtailed by COVID; and the vast majority goes to plans to develop and market Laurens County Revolutionary War battlefields.
The total amount dealt with at the July 26 council meeting was $153,175.
A Laurens County committee using the next 4 years to plan the observance of the 250th anniversary of The American Revolution was authorized for $4,000 for driving trails, $14,174.31 for driving trails, and $103,000 in carryover funds from COVID years.
Committee Chairman Ernie Segars and Historian Durant Ashmore brought the county council up to date on activities, including site developments at Hammonds Store and Hays Station, sites of important battles that occurred within what is now Laurens County.
Ashmore will lead an expedition to these sites on Aug. 6.
He said he expects interest from throughout the nation in these history-tourism opportunities. Ashmore said during the 250th Anniversary, four years from now, people will come to the United States from all over the world to study America’s fight for independence, and see where battles happened.
“The opportunity for tourism is vast,” Ashmore said. "We would love to show you what we can do, and what we are doing.”
The Laurens County committee is affiliated with a South Carolina commission studying the 250th Anniversary and providing state-funded grants for local projects. This SC group will visit Laurens County on Sept. 27-28, going to county sites and having a reception at the Laurens County Museum.
The other ATAX appropriations approved on a recommendation from a study committee are, $4,000 each, for:
Ware Shoals Catfish Festival;
Laurens County Museum, development;
Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, Living History Weekend;
Hospice of Laurens County Flight of the Dove (bicycles);
Main Street Laurens events;
Gourd Society festival;
PAIA, Pow-wow; and
Connect Lake Greenwood, Lights on the Lake.
Waterloo was turned down on a request because its festival was an in-town event, not geared to bringing in people from the outside (a requirement for accommodation tax funding), said Andy Howard, the county’s director of parks, recreation and tourism.
Council Member Diane Anderson said she would like for Waterloo and Cross Hill (Comin’ Home festival on Labor Day weekend) to receive a smaller appropriation as “seed money” so they can learn how to attract tourists.
Howard said, last year, Waterloo received an appropriation for town signage, because this fits the visitors-tourism criteria.
Without changing the ATAX funding recommendation, Howard said he would look into billboards for Waterloo and Cross Hill, or Laurens County Chamber of Commerce tourism-designated money, to demonstrate tourism attraction to the town leaders. Anderson said that would meet her recommendation.
Also, the council took action on industry-related matters:
— Project SoCa applying for a $150,000 SC Department of Commerce grant, with final reading of an inducement agreement in September for 3rd reading; and
— Project Wrench spending $2.5 Million on equipment as an existing industry - local supplier to a large auto manufacturer in South Carolina. The inducement resolution passed, and the ordinance requires two more readings and a public hearing.
The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers, second flood of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. Its meetings are video-recorded and available for viewing on the Laurens County website.
