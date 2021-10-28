Laurens County Council is paving the way for three industrial development projects to come to fruition by the first of the year, through a series of inducement resolutions and ordinances.
These were passed-on in a series of actions at Tuesday night’s second meeting in October at the Historic Courthouse. None of these projects have been identified with the companies’ names (they use codenames for industrial competitiveness reasons).
Project Plate is a $16 million project; its incentives ordinance received the second of three readings.
Project Rock is a $20 million project; its incentives resolution was passed and ordinance received first reading.
Project Blue is a $19 million project; its resolution says it’s going in a multi-country industrial park and its ordinance received first reading.
The names of the industries making these investments will be disclosed on the third and final readings of their inducement ordinances (with public hearings). Governed by state law, industries pay a negotiated fee to their county of residence, in place of property taxes.
The County Council also heard an update about a program it supports - the Laurens County Future Scholarship - and received a Leadership Award from Keep South Carolina Beautiful.
The council gave its retiring clerk, Betty Ann Walsh, a gift upon her 30 years of service to Laurens County.
The council passed a moratorium resolution blocking any new RV Parks (recreational vehicles) until the County Planner position can be filled. Council Member Kemp Younts said some of these parks are eyesores, but more are being allowed to come onto unoccupied land in the county. Now, with a new ordinance, the minimum lot size for a RV Park is 3 acres.
In council comments, Council Member Shirley Clark said she wished more council members had attended in person the Oct. 17 Hall of Heroes presentation in Greenwood. She said 20-25 Laurens County veterans were honored, but the attendance from here was disappointing.
Council Member Luke Rankin reiterated something he had said in his opening prayer about America needing a spiritual revival - similar to one going on at his church.
He said telling a boy you can be a girl is not American.
He said two men together raising a child is not American.
“The USA is the most incredible country (but) our morals have slipped down,” he said.
Council Member David Tribble said he urges county support for a widening project on Hwy 72 near Clinton - from Clinton through Whitmire to Chester - saying that all the distribution centers in Spartanburg County should have been built near Clinton because of easier access to I-26/I-385. Tribble said he wants the county on-board with a trail connecting Clinton and Laurens, and a take-out for canoes and kayaks on the Enoree River, and easier public access to Lake Greenwood.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson expressed the County’s welcome to Dr. Matt vandenBerg, the 19th President of Presbyterian College, whose inauguration week was held Oct. 18 - 23, along with Homecoming.
