Laurens County Council announced on Tuesday night the hiring of Thomas R. Higgs, II as the new county administrator.
Higgs joins Laurens County after serving as interim city manager in Clinton. He was previously assistant city manager in Clinton.
Higgs received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Carolina and a Master’s in Public Policy from Liberty University. He is a member the SC City and County Management Association, graduate of the SC Economic Development Institute, certified with FEMA Community Emergency Response Team, member of the SC State Guard as an Administrative Officer, and a YMCA Volunteer Coach.
According to Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson, Higgs was one of 28 candidates for the job of county administrator.
"Council was presented great candidates by Find Great People," said Patterson. "They were a pleasure to work with and their professionalism is second to none."
Patterson said the candidates were narrowed to 12 and then to six and then four. The other two candidates in the top three included David Garner from Abbeville County and Jonathan Rorie from Peachtree City, GA, according to Patterson.
"Moving forward, the final contract negotiations will be made and the contract executed," said Patterson. "County Council is thoroughly looking forward to working with Mr. Higgs in leading this county moving forward. We expect great things and look forward to introducing Mr. Higgs to the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.