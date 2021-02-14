The Laurens County Landfill had its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new transfer station at Bypass #127.
The station has been needed since the Clinton Transfer Station closed in 2019.
The county transports roughly 19 tons of trash per week and is having to do it in small loads, individually taken to the Twin Chimney Landfill in Greenville County. The county will now be able to consolidate loads in a central area and transport them in a much more efficient manner.
“It means a better, more efficient handling of the county's waste. It is important because trash in this county is an ever-increasing problem and the ability to process it and haul it more efficiently with less wear and tear on vehicles and less fatiguing on our employees means better use of taxpayer funds,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson.
In June of 2019, former county councilman Joe Wood pointed out the flaws in a Sossamon Construction bid to build the project. Wood pointed out that safety and usability should be the main factors when looking for a company to build the transfer station.
The new transfer station was designed by engineers at Davis and Floyd. Hogan Construction was the contractor for the project.
This station will also be open to other commercial haulers and income from offering that service will help offset the cost of solid waste operations once again helping lessen the burden of the taxpayers.
The site is set to officially open in the coming months.
