The Laurens County Democratic Party will be hosting a virtual candidate forum for the office of Laurens County Sheriff.
"Each candidate has been invited to participate and we are giving each of them the opportunity to make their case as to why they are best suited to be represent the citizens of Laurens," said Garrett McDaniel, Chair of the Laurens County Democratic Party.
The Sheriff's forum will be May 28 at 6PM and will be live streamed on Facebook through the LCDP page.
"Though all of the Sheriff candidates are running on the Republican ticket, justice and safety are blind to partisanship," said McDaniel. "Whoever is elected Sheriff will be representing Laurens County as a whole and many who identify as Democrats will be voting in this primary June 9."
