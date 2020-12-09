Several Laurens County offices and departments are experiencing COVID-19 exposure and will need to adjust their operating procedures.
The Laurens County Treasurers Office will be closed for the remainder of this week and hopes to reopen on Monday, December 14.
The Laurens County Library (Laurens main branch) is operating on a reduced schedule for the week of December 7. The Library will be open from the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. - Monday through Friday until December 14. The Clinton Library is operating on regular hours from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. but will be closed between 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. each day for lunch and cleaning.
"We appreciate your understanding and due diligence during the recent minimizing of County Services that continues due to the COVID19 Pandemic," said Laurens County Administration in a release. "Your health and safety as well as our employees remains our priority focus at this time. We encourage you to continue to practice safe social distancing, good hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary visits to congregate areas, especially if you are considered high risk for serious health complications. Masks or face coverings may help protect you and those around you when you are in public."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.