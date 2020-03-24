Based on the book, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Laurens is creating a fun but safe way for families to get out of the house.
Families and businesses are putting stuffed bears or other stuffed animals in their windows, or in some cases cars for others to spot. Both Laurens and Clinton are participating in this new adventure.
Kathi Holdway has created a group on Facebook called We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, Laurens County, SC for people to join. You can join the group if you are in Laurens County. People have added photos of their bears along with the address where you can spot them. They are also encouraging members to add photos while they are on their bear hunt.
