Laurens County First Steps has partnered with Healthy Blue BlueChoice HealthPlan of SC to make sure every family has the resources they need for success. The community Baby Shower for Laurens County residents will connect expecting parents and new parents of infants up to 13 months old with community organizations to help them have a healthy start.
The event will be held at the Laurens YMCA on February 25 from 11:30am-1:30pm. There will be baby shower games, educational sessions, health screenings, raffles throughout the event and refreshment, just to name a few. Each attendee will receive a gift, as well as a chance to win a car seat.
Registration for attendees is not required, but attendees are asked to register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laurens-county-community-baby-shower-tickets-487802860487.
Laurens County agencies and organizations are welcome to set up informational and interactive booths. For an organization to take part, please contact Toni Able erable@laurens55.org. For additional information, call 864-981-8130.
