Laurens County First Steps has launched a parent and community survey for an early childhood education and care needs assessment.
The survey results will help guide Laurens County First Steps, along with their community partners, in developing solutions that address the most important issues children 0 to 5 encounter. This data will inform the development of the needs assessment for early childhood education in the county, which will guide the efforts of Laurens County First Steps in providing services to families with young children.
The surveys will be available online and will be open for responses until the end of February. Parents and community members are encouraged to participate in these surveys and share their thoughts and experiences with early childhood education in Laurens County.
For more information and to access the surveys, please visit https://laurensfirststeps.org.
For more information, please contact Toni Able, Executive Director Laurens County First Steps, at (864)984-8130.
