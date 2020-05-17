Farm Bureau Insurance agents in Laurens presented a check totaling $4,628 to United Ministries of Clinton to help meet the increased demand for food assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis. The pantry is located at 500 Academy St. in Clinton.
Agency Manager Brent Branham and agents Buddy Bridges, Charles McKinney, and Sean Wellington, along with Laurens County Farm Bureau Board President Marilyn Easter presented the food bank donation to United Ministries of Clinton, Wednesday, May 13.
“We are proud to be in a position to serve and assist our community, especially during the trying times that we find ourselves in,” said Branham. “The people of Laurens County are not only our clients and customers, but they are our neighbors and friends, and we certainly want to help as many citizens as we can. It is our honor to give back to the communities that mean so much to us.”
The donation is one of many taking place across the state. Farm Bureau Insurance is donating a total of $300,000 to food banks all across South Carolina. Each Farm Bureau Insurance office is selecting a local food bank to assist in their community.
“At South Carolina Farm Bureau we are committed to serving our rural communities, and I am excited that we are able to support the food banks with this donation,” South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company President Harry Ott said. “These food banks are a lifeline for so many and it is important for us to give back to them whenever possible, especially now in these unprecedented times.”
In addition to the statewide food bank donations, Farm Bureau Insurance announced in April that the company will provide a two-month premium credit to its personal auto insurance customers. Other assistance is also available for those impacted by the virus. For more information about the company’s COVID-19 response, visit www.SCFBIns.com/covid-19.
