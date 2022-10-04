The Laurens County Fraternal Order of Police will host a chicken stew fundraiser on Saturday, October 8.
The stew is milk-based and will be available for pickup at the Clinton Community Building between 1pm and 3pm. Large orders may be available for delivery.
The cost is $10 per quart and all proceeds will go to support the Laurens County Fraternal Order of Police.
The Clinton Community Building is located at 109 East Ferguson Street in Clinton, behind Broad United Methodist Church.
If you would like to place an order, please contact Chris Hudson at 864-872-0659.
The chicken stew may be purchased using Cash App ($laurensfopsc29), Venmo (@laurensfopsc29), Cash or a Check made payable to Laurens FOP.
