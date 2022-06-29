The Laurens County Freedom Fest will celebrate the July 4th holiday beginning Friday night, July 1 and continuing through Sunday, July 3.
Friday night will kick off with Finally Friday on the historic square in downtown Laurens. Festivities will begin at 5:30pm and continue until 9pm with food, music and shopping. J.T. Slayer will be performing on the main stage.
Laurens Idol returns on Saturday, July 2, hosted by comedian Al Ernst. Laurens Idol will begin at 5pm and run until 7pm on the historic square. Pre-register for Laurens Idol by clicking on this link to complete the registration form.
On Sunday, Freedom Fest and Laurens Lights the Night will begin with a county-wide parade at 4pm. The parade will begin on West Main Street at Pinehaven Street in Laurens and continuing to the historic square, ending at Caroline Street.
The remainder of the night will be held on the square in Laurens by the following schedule:
6pm – Davidson Brass Band
6:30pm – Comedian Al Ernst and parade awards presentation
7:00pm – Steel Toe Stilettos
7:55pm – Comedian Al Ernst
8:05pm – Steel Toe Stilettos
9:00pm – Veteran honors
9:30pm – Steel Toe Stilettos and Light Projection Show
10:00pm – Fireworks finale
For more information, visit www.laurenslightsthenight.com.
