Laurens County has the second highest cumulative incidence rate in SC for confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, per 100,000 people, according to DHEC.
DHEC says, “the rate describes incidence of COVID-19 infection to capture the potential burden of currently ill people who may be infectious and/or accessing healthcare.”
Six counties in SC have a high cumulative incidence rate, including Dillon, Laurens, Greenwood, Greenville, Pickens and Oconee. Thirty-nine counties have a moderate incidence rate and Calhoun County is the only county in SC with a low incidence rate.
Dillon County has recorded an incidence rate of 282.2 per 100,000 from March 25-April 7, 2021. Laurens County is second with 250.4, followed by Greenville-245.6, Pickens 245.1, Greenwood-211.8 and Oconee-208.7.
During this two-week period, Laurens County has performed 3,077 tests, with 318 positive tests and a percent positive of 10.4 percent.
Since DHEC started testing on February 29, 2020, Laurens County has performed 82,861 tests, with 8,795 positive tests and a percent positive of 11.9 percent.
