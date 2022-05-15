Healthy Laurens, Wholespire Laurens County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), and Ten at the Top will host the Laurens County “Health Data Walk”, one of a series of community “Health Data Walks” happening in Upstate counties on Friday, May 20.
This event will take place from 9:30am to 12:00pm at Piedmont Technical College, the Laurens County Campus in Clinton. All Health Data Walks are free and open to the public.
The Health Data Walk will include a look at key health data points for Laurens County and serve as an important part of the development of the Community Health Plan for Laurens County. SCDHEC is especially interested in having the input of business and community representatives in this session.
“We [Ten at the Top] are pleased to be partnering with Healthy Laurens, Wholespire Laurens County, and SCDHEC on this data walk,” said Dean Hybl, Executive Director of Ten at the Top. “SCDHEC has a tremendous amount of local health data and it is important for business and community members from Laurens County to know and understand the data. Those attending will help Healthy Laurens, Wholespire Laurens County, and SCDHEC in developing the health priorities for Laurens County.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is a state agency whose operations are overseen by the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. With more than 3,580 employees working in approximately 100 locations across the state, their vision is healthy people living in healthy communities. This vision is supported by the agency’s four divisions: Environmental Affairs, Healthcare Quality, Public Health, and Operations.
Click here to register for the Laurens County “Health Data Walks” hosted by SCDHEC’s Health Department on May 20.
