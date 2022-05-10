Seven Prisma Health hospitals have earned “A” grades in the Spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades released by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. Four of these hospitals earned Leapfrog’s “Straight A” honor, receiving five or more “A” ratings in a row.
Kristin Vondrak, Prisma Health’s chief quality executive, said, “I am especially grateful for everyone’s ongoing commitment to quality, safety and service and being the difference.”
Vondrak gave special acknowledgment to Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Tuomey earned an “A” rating for spring 2022 reporting, which improved from a “C” rating just six months ago. This campus demonstrated the greatest internal improvement in overall performance as compared to the fall 2021 ratings release.
She also recognized Baptist Parkridge, Greer Memorial, Hillcrest and Oconee Memorial hospitals for again earning Leapfrog’s “Straight A” honor, receiving five or more “A” ratings in a row. Vondrak acknowledged Baptist and Greenville Memorial for improving their safety grades and achieving an “A” rating for spring 2022.
Leapfrog’s spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades for Prisma Health:
Baptist Easley Hospital
B (Fall 2021 = A)
Baptist Hospital
A (Fall 2021 = B)
Baptist Parkridge Hospital
A (Fall 2021 = A)
Greenville Memorial Hospital
A (Fall 2021 = B)
Greer Memorial Hospital
A (Fall 2021 = A)
Hillcrest Hospital
A (Fall 2021 = A)
Laurens County Hospital
B (Fall 2021 = A)
Oconee Memorial Hospital
A (Fall 2021 = A)
Richland Hospital
C (Fall 2021 = C)
Tuomey Hospital
A (Fall 2021 = C)
Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, “As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Prisma Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out. A’ Safety Grades are an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
Not all Prisma Health hospitals are included in the report. The Leapfrog Group excludes locations that do not meet certain data thresholds surrounding patient volumes and services offered. It also excludes critical access and specialty hospitals, such as the Children’s Hospitals in Columbia and Greenville and the Heart Hospital in Columbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.