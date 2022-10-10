Baptist Hospital and Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, Laurens County Hospital in Laurens and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter were included in Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list. Prisma Health hospitals are four of the nine hospitals recognized in South Carolina. Only 259 were selected nationally.
The list is based on maternity care data submitted for the annual 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. To qualify for the list, hospitals had to receive a B letter grade or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022.
“We are honored to have four of our hospitals included in the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care because it showcases the outstanding medical care of our physicians, nurses and team members. Each day our Prisma Health family has the privilege of caring for mothers bringing new life into the world. We are proud of our role in caring for mothers and babies in our communities and will continue to provide the absolute best care possible,” said Dr. Berry Campbell, maternal-fetal medicine specialist and OB/GYN department chair in the Midlands.
To qualify for the list, eligible hospitals were required to carry an A or B letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. Hospitals also were required to meet criteria specific to providing maternity care. Those criteria included achieving national standards related to:
- Early Elective Deliveries
- Cesarean Birth
- Episiotomy
- DVT (deep vein thrombosis) Prophylaxis
- Bilirubin Screening
- High-Risk Deliveries (only applies to hospitals electively admitting high-risk deliveries)
The 259 hospitals that made the cut are a combination of hospitals providing care for uncomplicated pregnancies, as well as hospitals providing care for high-risk deliveries, such as offering neonatal intensive care units.
