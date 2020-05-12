Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing for pre-authorized patients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. To access the testing, patients must have a physician order or a provider order through Prisma Health’s free Virtual Visit site.
The drive-through site is directly in front of the main entrance of the hospital, located at 22725 Highway 76 East in Clinton.
Upon arrival at the drive-through location, the patient will remain in his car as the physician order is validated and a sample is collected. Prisma Health providers will contact patients with the test results in two to four days.
Patients are asked to self-isolate at home until they hear the results of the test. This is vital to help protect the community from potential exposure. If symptoms worsen, patients should contact their physician or a Prisma Health Virtual Visit provider. For current information on home isolation and how to protect family members and community members from potential exposure, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html
To access the free Virtual Visits, use promo code COVID19. To learn more about Virtual Visits or create an account, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Virtual-Visit.
