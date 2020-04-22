Laurens County Humane Society may be closed for the time being but that does not mean they are not adjusting to their “new normal.”
Since Governor Henry McMaster ordered the state to stay at home they have been closed. All seven employees were sent home and they began the process of applying for the Small Business Association Payroll Protection Plan loan. They were able to get the loan.
The animals were placed in foster homes. Foster homes are people that keep animals for the humane society if they do not have room at the adoption center for them. Volunteers or the public are not being allowed to come in and play with the animals at this time either.
This Saturday they have set up four families to come “meet and greet” some puppies in their outside play area. They are making appointments with approved adopters.
To apply to become a foster home or become an approved adopter you can find the forms on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LaurensHumaneSociety or their Petfinder and Adopt-A-Pet pages. If you have other pets and want to be a foster home, all of your pets will need to be up to date on vaccines and flea prevention.
The humane society would like to start taking in owner-surrender puppies and kittens during the first or second week of May. This will depend on the veterinarians that they use for spaying and neuter appointments.
They have a few appointments for puppies in May at Animal Allies in Spartanburg, as they are starting back doing surgeries on April 28. They also have eight kittens in foster homes that will need surgery appointments before they can be adopted.
