Two Laurens County industries are now assisting the healthcare industry in the fight against the coronavirus.
Fibertex Nonwovens in Gray Court is working on face mask material and Jostens in Laurens is working on non-certified reusable cloth surgical masks.
Fibertex Nonwovens is now running trials for a product that will be used to make face masks. They are also supplying approximately half of their capacity to manufacture disinfecting and antibacterial wipes.
These items are mostly sold at value retailers, so their products are helping those with the most need.
“The Fibertex Team is a critical part of our nation’s response in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and we value their contributions,” said Whitney Lagrange, director of marketing for Laurens County Development Corporation.
The Jostens facility in Laurens has long served as a key production facility for Jostens and the nation through its cut & sew capabilities in the production of graduation regalia.
Jostens believes that this cut & sew capability can be leveraged to contribute to national efforts to ramp up production.
“We have experimented in the Laurens facility with some very limited production runs of non-certified reusable cloth surgical masks and are actively investigating production requirements and potential co-manufacturing partnerships,” said Jostens in a release. “Jostens will remain committed to protect and support the safety and health of our employees and communities throughout this crisis and we will continue to explore opportunities to further support our communities and the nation thru alternative production endeavors.”
