As South Carolina achieved a 40 percent complete COVID-19 vaccination rate on Thursday, Laurens County continues to lag behind statewide numbers in vaccinations.
In South Carolina, 46.6 percent of residents have received at least one vaccine.
In Laurens County, 20,958 residents have received at least one vaccine, accounting for 37 percent of the county population. 18,763 residents have received a complete vaccination, accounting for 33 percent of the county population.
The 29360 zip code has the most vaccine recipients with 6,402, followed by 29325 with 4,772 vaccine recipients, 29645 with 2,943 vaccine recipients and 29644 with 2,418 vaccine recipients.
Laurens County ranks 37th out of 46 counties in SC in the rate of completed vaccine recipients by county per 10,000 residents. Charleston County ranks first at 53 percent, followed by Georgetown County at 51 percent and McCormick County at 49 percent.
Laurens County ranks 43rd out of 46 counties in the rate of residents who have received at least one vaccine.
In every age category, Laurens County female residents have completed their vaccinations at a higher rate than male residents.
Laurens County vaccination recipients by age, sex:
AGE
FEMALE
MALE
12-19
274
234
20-24
86
56
25-34
1143
771
35-44
1094
725
45-54
1612
1220
55-64
2660
2048
65+
5043
3946
