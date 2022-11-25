The Laurens County Library System recently announced a new self-checkout system at both the Laurens and Clinton branches.
The new system is easy to use and convenient. Scan your card, scan the library item you wish to check out, and be on your way.
The Laurens County libraries strive to provide the most up-to-date technologies available to meet the community’s needs.
The new system was partially funded by money received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) alloted by the South Carolina State Libraries.
