Master Gardener intern Randy Davis, of Sycamore Landscape Design, will continue his series of outdoor garden programs at both the Laurens and Clinton Library locations.
Gardening 101: Composting will offer tips on how to use food scraps to enrich your soil and reap the harvest.
The program will be offered in Laurens on April 11 and in Clinton on April 12 from 5 to 6pm.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 864-681-7323.
