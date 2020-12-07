The Laurens County Library has expanded services and is now welcoming patrons to browse and choose books from the shelves.
The library has been offering computer use and curbside pickup since May and now that new carpeting has been completed, almost all areas of the library are open. The Clinton Library is also open for browsing. Everyone is asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing and to limit time in the library to no more than one hour per day.
Curbside service will continue for those who request it and the popular Big 10 Bags for children are still available.
“We want patrons to have plenty of choices and we try to make the library easy and convenient to use,” says Library Director Ann Szypulski. “Checked out items will now automatically renew unless someone else has requested them and we will soon offer text notices when you have a book to be picked up.”
In addition to the above services, e-books, videos, music, audiobooks, learning programs and virtual children’s’ programs can be found on the Library’s webpage, www.lcpl.org. The library also has a limited number of mobile internet hotspots to check out.
Call 864-681-7323 (Laurens) or 864-833-1853 (Clinton) for Clinton for more information or to register for a library card.
