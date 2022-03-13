The Laurens County Library System is hosting a blood drive at the Clinton Branch on March 24.
The Blood Connection Bloodmobile will be parked in the Ace Hardware parking lot at 107 Jacobs Highway in Clinton from 10am to 3pm.
The Blood Connection was established in 1962 as The Greenville Blood Assurance Plan and renamed in 2000 to better reflect its mission to “ensure an adequate, safe, and cost-effective blood supply for its healthcare partners." It directly serves the Carolinas and Georgia and it is critically short of blood.
The Blood Connection is a non-profit organization. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Donors must be 16 years or older and over 110 lbs to donate. Sixteen-year olds are required to have written consent to donate blood.
Before you donate blood, make sure that you drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal. TBC Donor ID Card (preferred) or photo ID required to donate. Gift cards and other incentives are non-transferable.
All blood donors will receive a $20 dollar eGiftcard for their generosity.
Please make an appointment by scanning the QR code and search for Sponsor Code 7686 or by calling the Clinton Library at 864-833-1853.
QR code is located in the photo carousel above
