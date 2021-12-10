The Laurens County Public Library will host an afternoon of crafting on Wednesday, December 15 at 3:30 PM.
Aimed at ages 11-17, participants will take home faux stained glass designs of their own creation. Provided materials are limited in supply so be sure to come early.
Parents and caregivers are welcome to observe.
For more information, call Youth Services Assistant Jordan Street at 864-681-7323, extension 221.
This program is free and open to the public.
