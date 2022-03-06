The Laurens County Library System presents another in its series of gardening programs to get you going this growing season.
Learn handy tips to make your garden flourish from master gardener intern Randy Davis of Sycamore Landscape Design.
The Laurens Library, located at 1017 W. Main in Laurens, invites you to participate on March 14 from 5pm to 6pm. The Clinton Library will hold their program the next day, March 15, also at 5pm.
This program is free and open to the public. For information, call 864-833-1853.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.