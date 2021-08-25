The Afternooners at Laurens County Public Library are back and better than ever.
Has it been awhile since your teen has been to the library? No worries, LCPL is having a welcome back party to get everyone reacquainted with the teen area, and attendees will also learn about the programs the library will have after school this semester.
This particular event is for teens, aged 12-18, and will begin at 3:30PM on Wednesday, September 1. There will be board games and card games, or you can bring your smartphone or tablet to play mobile games.
After everyone has had the chance to relax and grab a bite to eat, teens will learn about their area of the library, computer use, and some of the programs the library will have to offer throughout the school year.
This program is strongly recommended for those who will walk over to the library after school this year. The Youth Services staff will outline expectations for teens to kick off the return of the Afternooners.
Sign-in at the door will be required. Please call Laurens County Public Library at (864)681-7323 or visit LCPL.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.