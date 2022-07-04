The Laurens County Library System hosted Mercedes “Mac” Curry from the Paws Rescue Sanctuary in Waterloo on June 29.
Part of the libraries’ summer reading program, Curry educated the large group on rescuing wild animals. Her four feathered friends—Mississippi Kite, Bard Owl, Red-tailed Hawk and Barn Owl (pictured)—created quite a stir.
Their next program will be on July 13 and features story-teller extraordinaire Sharon Clarke. Programs are at 10am at the Laurens Library, 2pm at the Clinton Branch.
All programs are free and open to the public.
