The Laurens County Public Library recently announced the start of a Seed Library.
This program will provide seeds to library patrons with active library cards in good standing. Seeds will be available only at the main library, located at 107 W. Main Street in Laurens, and are limited to 1 pack per patron per day.
"We would like to thank Laurens County Soil and Water’s Renee Gibbs, Pickens County Library’s Mary Frances Shelato, and Greenville County resident Bill Michaud for their assistance," said the Library in a release.
The kickoff will be on Saturday, November 5 at the Adair Center Festival. For more information, contact the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323.
This program is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.