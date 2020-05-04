The Laurens County Library is now offering curbside pickup of books and other materials.
It is easy to browse the collection and place holds using the library’s online catalog which can be reached by going to www.lcpl.org, then using the search box, or clicking on the LS2PAC icon. Patrons can also phone the library to place holds or to have their experienced library workers put together a bag of books based on your preferences.
Bags of books are also available for children and include age appropriate literacy activities.
Call 864-681-7323 for Laurens or 864-833-1853 for Clinton to place requests and for more information about how to safely pick up your books or other materials.
The Library is also offering a new and innovative service, Phone-a-Resume. Anyone who needs a new resume can book a phone interview and upon completion, the librarian will e-mail, fax or mail a completed resume.
Call 864-833-1853 for more information or to book an interview.
