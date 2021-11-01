The Friends of the Laurens County Library are sponsoring a pie raffle at both Clinton and Laurens branch locations.
One lucky person will win two pies of their choice made by Friend of the Library, Ginger Jacks. Pick between lemon meringue, apple cider apple, brownie pie, pumpkin cheesecake with ginger snap crust, pecan, peanut butter, triple berry, egg custard or chocolate.
Tickets are on sale now and are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be Wednesday, November 17. Pick-up the pies Monday or Tuesday, November 22 or 23, at either library location.
Proceeds from the raffle help the Friends of the Laurens County Library support library programming for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.