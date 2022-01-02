The Laurens County libraries are starting the year with exciting programs for the all ages.
The entire family is invited to a special Bingo Night on January 7 at 4pm. Enjoy friendly competition and prizes during this hour-long event.
Improve your computer skills with two programs. At the Clinton branch on January 11 at 2pm January 12 at 4pm, Technical and Training Coordinator Robert Peake will be available to help you understand your personal devices. This is a drop-in so bring your laptop, tablet, phone, or other device with you. Sessions are first come, first served. Please, no repair or secretarial jobs.
Also at the Clinton Branch on January 11 and 12, Deputy Director Jamie Lambert will be taking appointments for Small Business Support: Business Cards. These individual one-hour sessions will give you a PDF or JPG. Take it to any print shop and start spreading the word.
These programs will take place at the Clinton branch, located at 107 Jacobs Highway #A (next to Ace Hardware).
Other programs include:
Gardening 101: Seed Starting and Plant Propagation is on January 17 at the Laurens Branch and January 18 at Clinton. From 5-6pm, Master Gardener intern Randy Davis of Sycamore Landscape Design will offer handy tips to make your garden flourish.
Tech Edu: Stay Safe Online, January 25 at the Laurens Library, will help you avoid the dangers of shopping online. Tech Coordinator Robert Peake teaches this program.
The popular Afternooners program at the Laurens Branch has an exciting lineup. Scheduled for January 10 and 24, Anime Days gives everyone a chance to hang out and watch anime and manga. Drinks provided.
Stay and Play occurs on January 20. Come in for an afternoon of board, video, and card games with Miss Jordan.
Crafternooners happens on January 31. This is your chance to explore your creative side with easy art projects that you can take home.
All of these programs are for ages 11-17 and occur at 3:30pm in Laurens.
For teens 14-17, the Laurens Branch hosts Roll for Group on January 18 at 3:30. This will start a new role-playing game, Lost Mines of Phandelver. Registration is required. Call Youth Services Coordinator Caitlin Bellinger at 864-681-7323 to register.
For kids ages 6-10, come to the Laurens Library January 11 at 4pm for the beginning of a wonderful book club. Organizers will read books in the Magic Tree House series starting with book one, Dinosaurs Before Dark. Games and a craft will be included.
Story Times return for the little ones, 5 and under. At 10am, Laurens Library hosts Tiny Tales. Enjoy stories, songs and fun on January 12 and 19.
Clinton Library has a special 4pm story time on January 13. Save, Spend, Share! introduces young participants to money. Ms. Dottie makes it fun with stories, songs, and activities. Everyone gets a surprise at the end of the program.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover—a 2-day event for kids 5 and under—takes place on January 25-26. Drop off your cuddly friend any time on the 25th so they can spend the night in the library doing – who knows what? Pick them up the next morning at 10am to find out. Refreshments served.
For more information on any of these programs, call the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323 for Laurens events or Clinton Library at 864-833-1853 for events happening in Clinton.
