The Laurens County Public Library System will present their Summer Reading program “Imagine Your Story” starting July 1 and ending July 31. It won’t look like it has in previous summers but it still provides children up to age 11 with an opportunity to earn prizes for reading what they love.
On July 1, Verdin’s Front Porch Ice Cream truck will be parked at both libraries to offer a cold, sweet treat while younger patrons sign-up for Summer Reading.
Join the fun at the Laurens Library between 11am-1pm and at the Clinton Library between 2pm-4pm. The first 100 participants will also receive an “Imagine Your Story” bag along with their reading log, stickers, and bookmark.
Once a participant reads five hours, the halfway mark, they come to either the Clinton or Laurens Public Library to pick-up their first prize. When they reach the final goal of ten hours, they will receive a special code to “Unlock Your Story” at www.lcpl.org. Once the code is entered, the child can choose their prize book to be picked up at either the Clinton or Laurens Public Library. Prize pick-up starts July 13 and runs through August 10.
For more information, call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323, the Clinton Public Library at 864-833-1853 or visit www.lcpl.org. All programs are free of charge.
